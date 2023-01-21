Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
KTAR.com
Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening
PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
krwg.org
Cold temperatures continue into next week for parts of the Southwest
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
myradioplace.com
Missing Teen in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
myradioplace.com
Final Day of Catch 22 Focuses on Chino Valley Fugitive
In the final day of Catch 22, Yavapai county’s silent witness is searching for the fugitive Arturo Joseph Martinez. In the evening hours of July 3, 2021, Chino Valley Police Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley as an assault was reported there. Upon arrival, they contacted a female victim who had a bloody face, two broken teeth and a bump on her forehead. The victim related that Martinez, who lived with her, became angry when he learned she hadn’t gone to the grocery store to pick some food items he wanted. As a result, he struck her in the head and face causing her to fall to the floor unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she tried to divert Martinez’s attention so she could escape out the window. He then rigged the window with a stick so she couldn’t leave and took her phone to keep her from calling 911. Martinez then left by stealing another roommate’s car. Martinez was later arrested and sentenced to some jail time. He was then placed on probation which he has now violated. He currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. Martinez is a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include one above his right eye. His last known address was in the 1800 block of Grasshopper lane, but he has ties to the Phoenix area.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Comments / 0