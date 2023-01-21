ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

KTAR.com

Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening

PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
krwg.org

Cold temperatures continue into next week for parts of the Southwest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
NEVADA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.

Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
myradioplace.com

Missing Teen in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Final Day of Catch 22 Focuses on Chino Valley Fugitive

In the final day of Catch 22, Yavapai county’s silent witness is searching for the fugitive Arturo Joseph Martinez. In the evening hours of July 3, 2021, Chino Valley Police Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley as an assault was reported there. Upon arrival, they contacted a female victim who had a bloody face, two broken teeth and a bump on her forehead. The victim related that Martinez, who lived with her, became angry when he learned she hadn’t gone to the grocery store to pick some food items he wanted. As a result, he struck her in the head and face causing her to fall to the floor unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she tried to divert Martinez’s attention so she could escape out the window. He then rigged the window with a stick so she couldn’t leave and took her phone to keep her from calling 911. Martinez then left by stealing another roommate’s car. Martinez was later arrested and sentenced to some jail time. He was then placed on probation which he has now violated. He currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. Martinez is a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include one above his right eye. His last known address was in the 1800 block of Grasshopper lane, but he has ties to the Phoenix area.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ

