Tennessee State

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Eagles hope home field helps them vs 49ers in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni rocked a Meek Mill “Dream Chasers” chain in the midst of a raucous locker room celebration. Jalen Hurts sported a silver chain that read “ Breed of One.”. The Eagles have a knack for dangling their mottos on sparkling jewelry. There’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks

During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Scout: It's a matter of where and when, not if, Packers trade Aaron Rodgers

(This is the first in a series of position by position articles detailing the Packers offseason with the help of a long-time pro scout. Today: Quarterbacks.) When it comes to the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers one long-time pro scout says it’s a matter of when and where, not if, the four-time MVP gets traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

2024 Kansas linebacker re-offered by Nebraska on Monday

Matt Rhule’s staff made a re-offfer to a talented defender in the 500-mile radius on Monday morning, extending an offer to 2024 Junction City (Kan.) linebacker Michael Boganowski. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boganowski had a strong junior year, making 123 total tackles (67 solo, three for loss), four interceptions, one...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits

The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says

Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Who Was the Browns MVP in 2022: Six Potential Options

There's no doubt that it was a disappointing 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns. Due to a complicated quarterback situation, expectations in the preseason were tepid. Vegas set the Browns' season win total at 8.5, a total the team missed on the low side by a game and a half. Any fan who watched the first half of the season could rattle off four different games Cleveland let slip away with sloppy play in key moments and an inability to rise to the moment when it mattered most.
CLEVELAND, OH

