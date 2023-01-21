Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
247Sports
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
FOX Sports
Eagles hope home field helps them vs 49ers in NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni rocked a Meek Mill “Dream Chasers” chain in the midst of a raucous locker room celebration. Jalen Hurts sported a silver chain that read “ Breed of One.”. The Eagles have a knack for dangling their mottos on sparkling jewelry. There’s...
247Sports
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
247Sports
Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
247Sports
Scout: It's a matter of where and when, not if, Packers trade Aaron Rodgers
(This is the first in a series of position by position articles detailing the Packers offseason with the help of a long-time pro scout. Today: Quarterbacks.) When it comes to the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers one long-time pro scout says it’s a matter of when and where, not if, the four-time MVP gets traded.
247Sports
2024 Kansas linebacker re-offered by Nebraska on Monday
Matt Rhule’s staff made a re-offfer to a talented defender in the 500-mile radius on Monday morning, extending an offer to 2024 Junction City (Kan.) linebacker Michael Boganowski. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boganowski had a strong junior year, making 123 total tackles (67 solo, three for loss), four interceptions, one...
WATCH: Michigan building momentum on the recruiting trail following Junior Day
Michigan football welcomed several top targets to campus over the weekend and The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich recapped some of the happenings following the event. Check out the full video interview embedded above. Stay tuned to The Michigan Insider for much more coverage following this weekend’s...
MN Vikings Will Play All 4 Remaining Playoff Teams Next Season
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- For Minnesota Vikings fans already looking forward to next season, it's looking like it might be a tough one. All four teams that remain in this year's postseason are on the Viking's schedule for next year. The Vikings will host the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
247Sports
Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
Cleveland Browns: The BIG Trade UP #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 7, 1/24/22
Good morning OBR family! We trudge on with the mocks you desire and boy do we have a doozy for you today. I have been seeing a desire to go chase a difference-maker at the wide receiver position by trading up in the draft and that is the move I decided to show you guys today. If you want to jump into the back half of the first round, here is the cost.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
247Sports
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
247Sports
Who Was the Browns MVP in 2022: Six Potential Options
There's no doubt that it was a disappointing 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns. Due to a complicated quarterback situation, expectations in the preseason were tepid. Vegas set the Browns' season win total at 8.5, a total the team missed on the low side by a game and a half. Any fan who watched the first half of the season could rattle off four different games Cleveland let slip away with sloppy play in key moments and an inability to rise to the moment when it mattered most.
247Sports
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
Comments / 0