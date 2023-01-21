I-70 from Limon to Kansas state line reopens after weather closure

UPDATE | Both directions of the interstate were reopened to traffic at 4 p.m.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 70 Saturday morning from Limon to the Kansas state line due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 3 to 8 inches is forecast for the area. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are significantly reducing visibility along the corridor.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area.

Earlier this week, both directions of the interstate were closed after a 21-vehicle pileup involving 12 semi-tractor trailers and nine passenger vehicles near Strasburg. The highway reopened Thursday.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 will reopen. CDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

