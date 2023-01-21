ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis activist Justin J. Pearson elected to state House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis community activist who led the charge against plans for an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people has won a seat in the Tennessee Legislature. Justin J. Pearson, 28, won the seat in a special election Tuesday...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to state military records. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on...
