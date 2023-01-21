Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
kalkinemedia.com
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
kalkinemedia.com
Jury convicts four Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy for roles in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A jury on Monday convicted four members of the far-right Oath Keepers group of seditious conspiracy, handing the Justice Department another major victory in its quest to prosecute supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The verdict marks the end...
kalkinemedia.com
Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they were illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, in a 28-page decision,...
kalkinemedia.com
Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García...
Comments / 0