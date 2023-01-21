Noble Corporation Says Based On Preliminary Results, Expects Adjusted EBITDA To Be Between $140 And $150 Mln For Q4 Of 2022

Read full article on original website
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
* BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing." Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
Hanmi Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.5 million. The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
QCR Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.9 million. The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Japan's Dai Nippon Printing - source
(Changes sourcing, adds Elliott declined to comment) Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which first reported the news, said Elliott...
Italy's Lottomatica eyes IPO as Q4 core profit rises 7-11%
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it was considering strategic alternatives to support growth, including a potential public listing, as it posted a core profit of around 460 million euros ($501 million) for 2022. An initial public offering, which sources had. told Reuters could...
Dollar struggles, shares buoyant as business activity data set the mood
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month top against the dollar and global equities bobbed at multi-month highs on Tuesday after reasonable European business activity data and a slew of corporate earnings kept risk appetite buoyant. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January,...
Flick through these three Dow Jones stocks in February
S&P Global posted a revenue of US$ 2,861 million in Q3 2022. American Express posted net income of US$ 1,879 million in Q3 2022. Chevron Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.173 per cent. The Dow Jones has 30 blue-chip companies, the performances of which are often considered a barometer...
Should you keep an eye on these TSX energy stocks this year?
As per market trends, rising inflation is considered a driving factor behind increasing commodity prices. Enbridge Inc. announced a 3.2 per cent increase in its annual dividend from March 1, 2023. Cenovus Energy generated over C$ 4 billion in cash from its operating activities in Q3’22. Companies that produce,...
ASX:PMT in green- What’s new at Patriot Battery Metals?
On 24 January 2023, mineral explorer Patriot Battery Metals Inc (ASX:PMT) traded up by nearly 13%. The company appointed Natacha Garoute as CFO effective 24 January 2023. Recently, PMT drilled the highest grade lithium drill intercept to date at the CV5 Pegmatite, Quebec, Canada. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT) shares...
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
Swatch Group positive about Chinese market recovery in 2023
ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swatch Group is positive about the China market's recovery from the COVID-19 fallout and the return of Chinese tourists abroad, the Swiss watchmaker said on Tuesday, after it reported a strong start to 2023. The maker of high-end Omega, Tissot and Longines timepieces as well...
Swatch positive on recovery in luxury demand from China
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group shares hit their highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years on Tuesday after the world's biggest watchmaker said it expected a recovery in luxury demand from China. The maker of high-end Omega, Tissot and Longines timepieces as well as its eponymous mass-market plastic watches said sales...
European shares slide, euro steady as data tees up ECB rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month high against the dollar, though European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in...
S&P 500 ends lower after mixed earnings, opening glitch
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell. A spate of NYSE-listed stocks were halted at the top of the session due to an apparent...
