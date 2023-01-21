ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 12

William Finch
3d ago

I hope all the riders enjoyed themselves and had a safe trip. I have attended rides like that in my younger days. God bless all the bikers and keep them safe.His Laboring Few Biker Ministries.

Reply(2)
6
Ncnovembergrl
3d ago

They have just as much right to ride as any other vehicle. Doesn't matter what they were doing as long as it was legal. Stop being racist. The news is rarely full of illegal biker activities.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hog truck flips, I-95 South may be closed for hours

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 was closed Monday afternoon, and it may not reopen for hours. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated all lanes may not reopen until 7 p.m.
WADE, NC
WRAL News

Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Nash Sheriff Keith Stone says a mistrial has been declared in the trial of Jarred Ford, charged with shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop in February 2021. He was facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and drug and traffic violations.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
WADE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy