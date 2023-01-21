First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide

Read full article on original website
Steven Griffin
3d ago
Reintroducing wolves in Colorado will simply result in their deaths in Wyoming. The ranchers don't deal with moron politicians. They protect their families and their livestock with equal zeal!
Reply(5)
9
Will Knot
3d ago
How can this be a REintroduction if that species of Gray Wolf never lived in Colorado? The wolves they want to INTROduce are from Northern Canada, they are bigger and more aggressive than the species if Gray Wolf that did live in Colorado! This species would be an INVASIVE SPECIES if introduced to our state. Introducing invasive species to Colorado is against the law!!! I guess our government is allowed to break laws they make for us citizens!
Reply
2
Related
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher Don Gittleson has so far been at the epicenter of wolf predation — the animals are predators who don't care if the prey is owned by ranchers. His ranch is north of Walden, which is...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Kill growth caps, environmental and housing advocates tells Polis
A wish list presented to the governor by a group of housing advocates includes prohibiting local governments from maintaining "growth caps," embracing a regional approach and preferring denser neighborhoods around transit hubs. Growth caps are measures that seek to limit new housing developments. Proponents often argue such caps are key...
kiowacountyindependent.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that 3 of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado (pop. 758).
upr.org
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
Craig Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks public input on distribution of big game hunting licenses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado, and the agency seeks feedback from big game hunters in the state. CPW is encouraging the public to complete a comment form and share their thoughts on the...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
Attention Hunters: CPW is considering changes to big game hunting licenses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game license distribution and preference point comment form is live until February 20, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, they are looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.
Summit Daily News
“We are not going to be afraid to litigate” to protect Colorado’s water rights, AG says
Colorado’s attorney general is seeking to reinforce his office’s water-focused legal team so it could be prepared for upcoming fights over the Colorado River. Attorney General Phil Weiser, who was just re-elected to a second term, said his office needs to be prepared for litigation or negotiation with other stakeholders to defend Colorado’s water rights.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fort Morgan Times
Ancient bristlecone pines slow forest thinning effort in Colorado as wildfire season nears
Deep in the dark woods southwest of Fairplay, federal logging crews tasked with tree thinning to protect homeowners against megafires and restore forest health must watch out: make sure not to cut down bristlecone pines that live for several thousand years. U.S. Forest Service rules protecting bristlecones, among the oldest...
kiowacountyindependent.com
Leaked Colorado Democrat-Backed Draft Bill
The First Regular Session of Colorados Seventy-fourth General Assembly convened January 9, 2023 with Colorado Democrats holding a super-majority in the House 46-19 and a near super-majority 23-12 in the Senate over their Republican colleagues. In the House, Julie McCluskie, of Dillion and representative for Colorados district 13, was elected...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeks Applications for Projects That Will Restore Wetland Habitat
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking applications for wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement, and creation projects to support its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program. CPW will award over $1 million in funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps to projects in Colorado that support the Wetlands Program Strategic...
Draft bill sheds light on possible assault weapons ban in Colorado
Two versions of a draft assault weapons ban have been leaked, giving some insight on what the biggest battle of the legislative session could be.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Relief Check: Colorado Residents May Receive A One-time Payment Soon; Are You Eligible?
Those of you who pay taxes in Colorado have good news to share. You will likely be entitled to a tax refund or a relief check from the state of Colorado of $750 to $1,500, and you will get it in the following two weeks. This initiative aims to assist Coloradans in getting some respite from inflation.
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
Two decades after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and two months after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on semiautomatic firearms.
Colorado snowpack: Explaining Pueblo’s ‘Precipitation Doughnut Hole’
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Thanks to a series of storms, Colorado’s snowpack is above average this time of the year, and most of Southern Colorado is right where it should be this time of the year, yet one area has fallen short. As of last week, the statewide snowpack is 131% of normal, with our highest […]
aspenpublicradio.org
History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation, known as Green Book
Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.
Comments / 11