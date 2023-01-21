ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide

By Joshua Perry The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Comments / 11

Steven Griffin
3d ago

Reintroducing wolves in Colorado will simply result in their deaths in Wyoming. The ranchers don't deal with moron politicians. They protect their families and their livestock with equal zeal!

Will Knot
3d ago

How can this be a REintroduction if that species of Gray Wolf never lived in Colorado? The wolves they want to INTROduce are from Northern Canada, they are bigger and more aggressive than the species if Gray Wolf that did live in Colorado! This species would be an INVASIVE SPECIES if introduced to our state. Introducing invasive species to Colorado is against the law!!! I guess our government is allowed to break laws they make for us citizens!

