Macon, GA

Man killed, wife and daughter injured in south Bibb County shooting Friday evening

By Caleb Slinkard
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

Three members of a Macon family were found shot in their driveway Friday evening in south Bibb county.

Pinalkumar Patel, 52, was fatally wounded Friday evening in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane. He, his wife, Rupalben and daughter were taken to a local hospital, where Pinalkumar was pronounced dead. Rupalben and the child are in stable condition, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday. No suspects have been identified.

The killing was one of three violent deaths in Macon Friday evening. Stephanie Glover, 40, was killed attempting to cross Pio Nono Avenue near Harris Road when she was struck by a Nissan Infiniti just after 7 p.m., according to a sheriff’s release.

Sheriff’s deputies also found a man dead from a single gunshot wound at the Walnut Hill Apartments in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive around 11:30 p.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the man as Waymond Dancy, 39, of Forsyth.

