Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcoach service Landline teams with Sun Country Airlines to provide roundtrip transport between Fargo and Minneapolis airports
(Fargo, ND) -- A new motorcoach service will soon be providing non-stop ground transportation between Fargo's Hector International Airport and the airport in Minneapolis. "We are just very thrilled and excited for this partnership. It brings a lot of opportunity for travelers and passengers in the Fargo Moorhead area to take a premium motorcoach nonstop at a very reasonable cost," said Landline spokeswoman Liz Thiesse.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
OSHA investigating fifth North Dakota Dollar General Store
(Hillsboro, ND) -- Multiple media outlets are reporting that a fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The report says the store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated by OSHA, which has confirmed to WDAY Radio of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
WDAY Radio adds new program to Midday lineup with Jon Adams
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is announcing today that a new show will be coming to AM 970 and FM 93.1 with the addition of “Talk of the Town” with Jon Adams. The show will be hosted by Jon Adams, a local businessman and coach. It will air every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February. West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.
lakesarearadio.net
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
kfgo.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Force Week Seventeen Recap
The Fargo Force returned to Scheels Arena and their home fans for a big weekend series versus the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Force were looking to continue their dominance over the Stampede as they brought a five-game winning streak against Sioux Falls into the series. This would be the seventh and eighth matchup versus Sioux Falls, and the second and third matchups in just over a week’s time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Join us in honoring Detective Josh Heller & Fargo Police Department! We Salute YOU!
Our January Luther Family Ford Salute to Law Enforcement honoree is Detective Josh Heller of the Fargo Police Department. He joins Steve Hallstrom to talk about why he chose to become an officer and what it means to be honored for his service. Detective Josh Heller is a native of...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"A lot of interest" in West Fargo Police Department's voluntary security camera registration program
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Chief is talking about the citizen response to the department's new security camera registration program. "We've had a lot of, a lot of interest in it. "We've had a number of residents sign up already so it's looking like it will be fairly successful," said Denis Otterness.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Veterans Services partners with Hyperbaric Treatment Center
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Veterans Services Office is partnering with a local outpatient hyperbaric therapy center, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota, to offer new treatment options for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression, among other things. Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota have been...
Comments / 0