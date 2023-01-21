ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports

Notre Dame Spring Fling: Quarterbacks

In the first of a 12-part series leading up to the start of spring drills in March (an exact date to be determined), Irish Illustrated will take a glancing look at the 1) quarterbacks, 2) running backs, 3) wideouts, 4) tight ends, 5) offensive tackles, 6) interior offensive linemen, 7) defensive ends, 8) defensive tackles, 9) linebackers, 10) cornerbacks, 11) safeties and 12) specialists.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 85, Notre Dame 82

After a tough road loss to UNC last weekend, NC State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) held on to beat Notre Dame at home Tuesday night, 85-82. Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner had a huge game for the Wolfpack, tallying 28 points and grabbing six rebounds. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith added 18 points, six assists and three steals, while graduate forward D.J. Burns had 14 points, and senior guard Casey Morsell finished with 11 points.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer

The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
CONROE, TX
247Sports

Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Notre Dame Loses Top Recruit After Mike Brey Announcement

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced last week that he's stepping down after the 2022-23 season. According to On3's Joe Tipton, four-star recruit Brady Dunlap requested a release from his national letter of intent following Brey's decision. "Due to the announcement of Coach ...
SOUTH BEND, IN

