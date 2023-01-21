Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a YearAnthony JamesNew York City, NY
New York City on the Verge of Breaking Record for Lack of Snowfall in WinterWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Related
NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park
VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
5 sought after man shot in leg in the Bronx: police
A 25-year-old man was shot in the Bronx, police said Tuesday as they released video of five suspects.
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash
Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
News 12
RentHop: Bronx has highest number of heating complaints
A new report reveals that the Bronx has the highest number of complaints about a lack of heat in homes. The report from RentHop broke down 311 calls and found that the borough had by far the most heat complaints of any borough this winter. While the report says heat...
norwoodnews.org
Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway
A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Comments / 0