Daytona Beach, FL

WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

One person shot, killed in Casselberry early Saturday

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that ended with one person dying early Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew each other and do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
CASSELBERRY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital after jealous attack

A Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ended with a trip to the hospital after an attack by a jealous boyfriend. The woman went out to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter on Jan. 21. When she returned to her home on Azalea Trail in Leesburg, her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, 63-year-old Ronald Charles Bunker, began arguing with her according to the Lake County Sheriff Office’s affidavit of probable cause. He accused her of cheating and told her to get out of the house. The woman grabbed a bowl which contained her car keys. Bunker told her “that you are not taking the bowl” and pushed her down onto a chair and grabbed her throat. He held her in the chair as he pressed on her neck which caused her to blackout. When she regained consciousness she grabbed his scrotum and squeezed it so hard he screamed.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Volusia Family Resource Center helping youth avoid crime

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two children accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in 2021 are the reason behind the Volusia Family Resource Center in Daytona Beach. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it's about helping young people and providing services to them and their families. Chitwood adds he...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casselberry police searching for homicide suspect

Police in Casselberry are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide. Police say Davian Vazquez is wanted for third-degree murder following a shooting that happened in July. According to investigators, one person died after a fight and shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sandpiper Lane.
CASSELBERRY, FL

