ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

Health of Cape Cod waters continues to decline: new report

Water quality has declined on the Cape — again. That’s according to the fourth annual State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC). It looks at ponds, estuaries, embayments, and drinking water. To fully unpack it all, CAI’s Eve Zuckoff talked with APCC’s executive director Andrew Gottlieb on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee.
MASHPEE, MA
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
NECN

The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm

Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
RINDGE, NH
NECN

Over 50,000 Still Without Power Across New England

Over 50,000 customers across New England were still without electricity on Tuesday afternoon as residents continued to dig out from the previous day's storm. Over 30,000 New Hampshire residents were still without power as of 3:30 p.m. Eversource was reporting 28,791 outages, New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 1,728 and Unitil 390.
HARVARD, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Over 50,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 11,000 customers without electricity at 2:30 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts

Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy