Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero
After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
Disgruntled Diggs Is Back
Disgruntled Diggs is back, a movie Minnesota Vikings fans remember well. That’s Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills star wideout who arrived in the AFC East after talking his way out of Minnesota in 2020. Diggs became disillusioned with the Vikings run-first offense in 2019, skipped practice after a loss to the Chicago Bears, was fined, and later demanded a trade from then-GM Rick Spielman.
1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
Many Vikings Veterans May Leave. 1 Might Stay.
C.J. Ham (FB) Many Vikings Veterans May Leave. 1 Might Stay. Those men will likely be approached for contractual restructuring, trade, or outright release. It’s a painful reality for Vikings — seeing a mass exodus of beloved players — but the business side of the NFL is unavoidable.
The Jets Are Talking to a Former Vikings Coach
The New York Jets finished 7-10 in 2022, collapsing down the stretch of head coach Robert Saleh’s second campaign after starting 7-4 through Week 12. New York was actually in legitimate contention for the AFC East midseason, logjammed with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots. The...
1 Blueprint for Fixing the Minnesota Vikings Defense
The process has begun for the Minnesota Vikings as they look to replace Ed Donatell as the team’s defensive coordinator. The team starts the slow, arduous process of repairing their broken defensive unit. Apparently, the fans at home were not the only ones tired of watching the Vikings defense...
Once Promising Viking Appears to Say Goodbye
The Minnesota Vikings have 17 free agents set to hit the open market on March 15th, and one popular player appeared to say goodbye via social media this week. That’s tight end Irv Smith, a playmaker from the University of Alabama selected by the Vikings in Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Smith is a free agent and can probably draw more money in free agency than the Vikings are willing to offer.
Justin Jefferson Eyeing First Huge Individual Achievement
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in year one under Kevin O’Connell. While they fell short in their playoff game against the New York Giants, there was one player that certainly shined all season long. Justin Jefferson was nothing short of amazing this season, and it’s now time where he’s looking at honors.
Another Viking Earns Pro Bowl Kudos
T.J. Hockenson (TE) Thanks to his “alternate” status, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will join the group, making it six folks from the purple and gold team to earn Pro Bowl Kudos. Another Viking Earns Pro Bowl Kudos. The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling tweeted Tuesday, “Dalvin Cook was...
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
Kevin O’Connell Was Totally Snubbed
Kevin O’Connell conducted the best first season by a head coach in Minnesota Vikings history, tallying a 13-4 record and an NFC North crown, the team’s first since 2017. Before O’Connell, Dennis Green’s debut with an 11-5 record in 1992 was the best by first-year Vikings skipper, but O’Connell arrived from the Los Angeles Rams and upped the bar.
Potential Vikings QB of the Future Could Be Available via Trade
Kirk Cousins has been the Vikings’ quarterback for the last five seasons and is still under contract for another year. However, he is turning 35 years old before the next season kicks off, so general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has to prepare for the future. A potential dropoff can happen at any time at that age.
Anonymous NFL Exec Claims Vikings Could Land the GOAT
The annual NFL carousel is alive and well, and these men could find new teams in the next two months: Derek Carr (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Trey Lance (49ers), Jordan Love (Packers), Baker Mayfield (Rams), and Aaron Rodgers (Packers). But the almighty prize — assuming he doesn’t...
The Vikings Biggest Free Agent Decision from a National Lens
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings will have significant changes from the 2022 roster as such is life in the NFL for any team — but may be supersized for the 2022 NFC North winner. These players are slated to hit free agency in March:. Kris Boyd (CB) Garrett Bradbury (C)
The Vikings Long Day’s Journey to a Defense Begins
When the malaise from the Wild Card playoff loss to the New York Giants finally subsided, we Vikings fans crawled from the wreckage and got ready to watch some Divisional Round football. Unfortunately, we were presented with the demolition of the Giants by the Philadelphia Eagles and faced the embarrassment of our favorite team having lost to the team that was so taken apart. It was demoralizing.
