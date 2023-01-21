ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Syracuse

You are searching for the greatest hotel whole list in the Syracuse territory, right? I’m going to share about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Syracuse. Also, a direction map link from your location, and details direction, Support Number, Web details, avg regular users...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured

Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
OSWEGO, NY

