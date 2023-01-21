Read full article on original website
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured
Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
Funeral, calling hours set for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was killed in Syracuse drive-by shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. - Funeral services will be this week for Brexialee “Brexi” Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down only feet from her home last week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 515 Oakwood Ave....
10 Best Hotel In Syracuse
You are searching for the greatest hotel whole list in the Syracuse territory, right? I’m going to share about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Syracuse. Also, a direction map link from your location, and details direction, Support Number, Web details, avg regular users...
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Driver involved in double-deadly Cazenovia accident this past summer pleads guilty
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty. The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, N.Y. has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st […]
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured
Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
