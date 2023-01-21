ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys vs 49ers comes down to big plays and clean tackles

By reidhanson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddyl8_0kMifNgl00

For as much praise as the Cowboys defense has been getting this season, they’ve developed quite the reputation for giving up big plays as of late. Even before the horrific regular season finale in Washington, Dallas’ big play issue was becoming a trend. As Bob Strum from the Athletic pointed out, their big-play allowance rate over the previous three games grew from 2.4 per game to 5.3.

A likely byproduct of their unrest at CB2, Dallas was facing the consequences for their constant testing of Anthony Brown replacements. In the wild-card round against Tampa Bay, they rolled out their solution.

Employing heavy 2-high looks, the Cowboys capped the top to prevent receivers from beating them deep. Dallas also moved DaRon Bland, their second-most trusted cornerback, out to the boundary and inserted safety Israel Mukuamu, a college cornerback, to play in the slot.

Against the run-heavy 49ers, that same coverage-focused defensive scheme may not be possible.

Clean tackles

One thing is clear, both teams have to tackle because playmakers are everywhere. One simple mistake or one missed tackle has the potential to tip the balance.

“I think the tackling battle all the way through on both sides is going to be really important, McCarthy said. “These guys are getting yardage after contact and their numbers speak for themselves. They do a tremendous job running the football. Their first and second down offense is exceptional. They got playmakers at every position, you know, those guys break tackles.”

With Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers have game-breakers at every level. Every touch has the potential to be a house call if the Dallas defense can’t cleanly tackle on first contact.

The Cowboys have game-breakers themselves, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb have been known to shake off first contact and create big plays from nothing.

“We’re going to have to break tackles also. Their defense is excellent at tackling so I think the tackling battle will be one of the premium focal points for us.”

Can’t overcommit

The Cowboys’ gameplan against Tampa Bay might not be repeatable, but the goal should still remain: don’t get beat deep.

San Francisco’s powerful running game makes it impossible for Dallas to overcommit in the secondary. Quinn can’t run shells every play because the front four will get eaten up. But they can’t overcommit up front either because the 49ers aren’t scared to air it out if the numbers look right.

Since December, the Cowboys have quietly built a top-5 run-stopping unit (in both success rate and expected points). The damage sustained through the air over that same timespan has far outweighed the damage surrendered on the ground. Staying focused on that fact is paramount for Dan Quinn and his defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy