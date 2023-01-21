Cowboys vs 49ers comes down to big plays and clean tackles

For as much praise as the Cowboys defense has been getting this season, they’ve developed quite the reputation for giving up big plays as of late. Even before the horrific regular season finale in Washington, Dallas’ big play issue was becoming a trend. As Bob Strum from the Athletic pointed out, their big-play allowance rate over the previous three games grew from 2.4 per game to 5.3.

A likely byproduct of their unrest at CB2, Dallas was facing the consequences for their constant testing of Anthony Brown replacements. In the wild-card round against Tampa Bay, they rolled out their solution.

Employing heavy 2-high looks, the Cowboys capped the top to prevent receivers from beating them deep. Dallas also moved DaRon Bland, their second-most trusted cornerback, out to the boundary and inserted safety Israel Mukuamu, a college cornerback, to play in the slot.

Against the run-heavy 49ers, that same coverage-focused defensive scheme may not be possible.

Clean tackles

One thing is clear, both teams have to tackle because playmakers are everywhere. One simple mistake or one missed tackle has the potential to tip the balance.

“I think the tackling battle all the way through on both sides is going to be really important, McCarthy said. “These guys are getting yardage after contact and their numbers speak for themselves. They do a tremendous job running the football. Their first and second down offense is exceptional. They got playmakers at every position, you know, those guys break tackles.”

With Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers have game-breakers at every level. Every touch has the potential to be a house call if the Dallas defense can’t cleanly tackle on first contact.

The Cowboys have game-breakers themselves, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb have been known to shake off first contact and create big plays from nothing.

“We’re going to have to break tackles also. Their defense is excellent at tackling so I think the tackling battle will be one of the premium focal points for us.”

Can’t overcommit

The Cowboys’ gameplan against Tampa Bay might not be repeatable, but the goal should still remain: don’t get beat deep.

San Francisco’s powerful running game makes it impossible for Dallas to overcommit in the secondary. Quinn can’t run shells every play because the front four will get eaten up. But they can’t overcommit up front either because the 49ers aren’t scared to air it out if the numbers look right.

Since December, the Cowboys have quietly built a top-5 run-stopping unit (in both success rate and expected points). The damage sustained through the air over that same timespan has far outweighed the damage surrendered on the ground. Staying focused on that fact is paramount for Dan Quinn and his defense.