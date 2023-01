A cat was taken during a burglary at a hotel room in Shelton, according to police, and they are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn Sunday to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.

SHELTON, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO