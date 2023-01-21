Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA
Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
NBC Los Angeles
Have Your Savory Say During the Pasadena Cheeseburger Challenge
That one friend who knows food, through and through? They'd never dare quiz you on any general or flavorless cuisine topics. Your plate-obsessed pal is not going to ask you to name your favorite cheeseburger, in short; rather, she'll get detailed in her query, asking you about the different types of burgers you like, and the best places to eat burgers, and off you'll both go, down the proverbial rabbit hole.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
NBC Los Angeles
It's Library Shelfie Day and Los Angeles Public Library Has Tips
Photographs and books have a long history, with tomes paying tribute to the art of picture-taking arriving mere moments, or so it seems, after the invention of the captured image. But snapshots involving the written word can go beyond those elegant publications that honor celebrated photographers or the camera arts;...
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tourcounsel.com
STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California
The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
dailytitan.com
Weekly fruit sale returns to Fullerton arboretum
As the final stretch of the work week arrives, students and community members can purchase freshly picked fruit from the Fullerton Arboretum every Thursday to savor over the weekend. For decades, the arboretum has served the local community by producing and harvesting seasonal fruits. During the colder months citrus, including...
Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill Heading to Santa Ana
This will be the third location for Haralambous and Ghazi
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
orangecountytribune.com
Bravo to new Estrada’s Cafe
Considering what’s happening in the restaurant industry with the rise of fast-and-casual eateries and fast-food drive-throughs, it takes some guts and a better product to open a traditional sit-down restaurant. Which brings us to Estrada’s Cafe, located in West Garden Grove on Valley View Street at Cerulean Avenue. Located...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah — (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
