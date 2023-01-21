ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karma coming back for you
4d ago

I wish this problem gets addressed also students bus stops are being places 1 to 2 mile2 away from their home some a half mile for pick up and drop off stops the school sends out forms for parents to update students information for transportation and the admin. or who ever is assigned to handling transportation is deliberately putting bus stops miles away from the students home. An also putting stop in dangerous areas that could cause a student to get hit and killed by hwy traffic the students life is in danger taking risks crossing over those roads. it's a known facts there's no slow down school zone signs in these areas because it's near hwys any student living near I-10 on and off ramp exits bus stops shouldn't be placed across the street from their home the student should be picked up in front the their home instead of being set up to get killed.

Three elementary schools gain national Cognia recognition

Three elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans were recognized as “2022 Cognia Schools of Distinction” among the 96 that received the honor across the United States. The honored schools were Holy Name of Jesus School in New Orleans; St. Angela Merici School in Metairie; and St....
Two teens suspected of robbing six Tulane students near campus

Two teenagers who police think are responsible for robbing six Tulane University students at gunpoint near the Uptown New Orleans campus have been arrested. The Tulane Police Department said Tuesday that New Orleans police arrested the teens. The crimes occurred Jan. 15 on Hillary Street. Six students told police they...
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
