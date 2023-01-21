I wish this problem gets addressed also students bus stops are being places 1 to 2 mile2 away from their home some a half mile for pick up and drop off stops the school sends out forms for parents to update students information for transportation and the admin. or who ever is assigned to handling transportation is deliberately putting bus stops miles away from the students home. An also putting stop in dangerous areas that could cause a student to get hit and killed by hwy traffic the students life is in danger taking risks crossing over those roads. it's a known facts there's no slow down school zone signs in these areas because it's near hwys any student living near I-10 on and off ramp exits bus stops shouldn't be placed across the street from their home the student should be picked up in front the their home instead of being set up to get killed.
