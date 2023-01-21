Update: David was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Blake David, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. David is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. David was last seen on Jan. 23 around 3:45 p.m. in the Sora Dr. area of Wesley Chapel. David was last seen wearing a teal/blue short sleeve shirt, red shorts and red shoes. David was riding a black bike toward Quail Hollow Blvd. If you have any information on David’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO