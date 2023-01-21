ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Missing Person: Blake David

Update: David was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Blake David, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. David is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. David was last seen on Jan. 23 around 3:45 p.m. in the Sora Dr. area of Wesley Chapel. David was last seen wearing a teal/blue short sleeve shirt, red shorts and red shoes. David was riding a black bike toward Quail Hollow Blvd. If you have any information on David’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
4 men charged in connection to Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities charged four men in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting that left three people hurt. It happened just after 5 p.m., starting at a home near 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail. Jerome Williams, 20, is charged with attempted murder while engaged in a...
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
