Alliance, NE

United Way 'Radiothon' set for Jan. 26

Scottsbluff –Radio airwaves throughout Western Nebraska are set for the annual United Way Radiothon on Thursday, January 26th from 7 am to 6 pm. Rural Radio, Eagle Communications, Chadrad and KSID stations are uniting together for one day to raise funds to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska and the nonprofit partners United Way funds. Donations from the Radiothon will help United Way get closer to their $400,000 campaign goal!
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Sandoz’s travels featured in semester-long Chadron exhibit

CHADRON – Travels with Mari is an exhibit in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center from Jan. 9 through May 12. It features photographs from Sandoz’s trips across the U.S. from the 1940s to 1960s. In addition to photos, exhibit artifacts include suitcases, a hat box, purses, perfume bottles, and clothing. One display case is filled with accessories such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and scarves, according to Courtney Kouba, assistant archivist.
CHADRON, NE
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
ALLIANCE, NE
Incarnation Monastery coming to Chadron

From Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, February 5, Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron will host the community of The Benedictine Way for a 9-day monastic residency. “While here, we want to share the peace and joy of our contemplative way of life with the people of Chadron and the entire panhandle,” says Br. James Dowd, Prior of Incarnation Monastery and The Benedictine Way. Benedictine spirituality is unique expression of Christian faith, centered on prayer, service to the poor and forgotten, and life in Christian community.
CHADRON, NE
City of Chadron declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. until Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has...
CHADRON, NE
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment

BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
BAYARD, NE
Panhandle road closures

-N Hwy 88 from Bridgeport to Hwy 71 is closed due to heavy snow and poor visibility. -N Hwy 88 from N Hwy 71 to the Wyoming state line is closed due to heavy snow and poor visibility. -US Hwy 385 from Colorado state line to Chappell is closed due...
BRIDGEPORT, NE
🏀WBB: Saragoza's early three-point barrage sinks Eagles

Athena Saragoza, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, hit her first four shots, all of them 3-pointers, while providing the Regis women’s basketball team with a 12-4 lead Saturday afternoon in the Chicoine Center. In retrospect, that was about the only spectacular thing the Rangers did. But, as much as anything, it...
CHADRON, NE
