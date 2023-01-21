From Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, February 5, Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron will host the community of The Benedictine Way for a 9-day monastic residency. “While here, we want to share the peace and joy of our contemplative way of life with the people of Chadron and the entire panhandle,” says Br. James Dowd, Prior of Incarnation Monastery and The Benedictine Way. Benedictine spirituality is unique expression of Christian faith, centered on prayer, service to the poor and forgotten, and life in Christian community.

CHADRON, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO