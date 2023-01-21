First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it’s time to say a final farewell to art pop-rock Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band’s Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.” Urie shares that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family. The band had 15 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, with two Top 10 hits in “High Hopes” in 2019 and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO