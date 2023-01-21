ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Honors society inducts Lima student

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6hgE_0kMibQws00

CEDARVILLE — The Lambda Pi Eta NuNu Chapter, Cedarville University’s communication honors society has inducted junior Lydia Gayle Williams from Lima, Ohio, one of 25 new members.

To be eligible, students must hold a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average with 60 semester credits or 90 quarter credit hours completed and a 3.25 GPA for communication studies courses with 12 semester or 18 quarter credit hours completed. Cedarville students must be enrolled in one of the university’s three communication majors: communication; broadcasting, digital media and journalism; and professional writing and information design.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Lima mayor to students: ‘Keep showing up’

BLUFFTON — In November of 2021, history was made in Lima when Sharetta Smith was elected as the first woman and first African-American to take office as the mayor of Lima. The journey to the office was not without adversity. Smith shared her journey with students at Bluffton University on Tuesday morning.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Otterbein celebrates renovation

John Bayliff, front right, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the completion of a years-long renovation at Otterbein Cridersville’s long-term care community Tuesday. Bayliff was one of several donors to support the project, which updated the facility’s friends and family lounge, common area and hallways.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Local student nominated to military service academies

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Recalling St. John’s school

On a sunny Sunday late in the summer of 1901 a crowd, which by some accounts numbered 8,000 or more, gathered in the 700 block of South Main Street to witness the brick-and-mortar beginning of Lima’s second Catholic parish. “The laying of the corner stone for St. John’s church...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

First National Bank opens Lima branch

LIMA — Lima area residents now have a new option for their banking needs. First National Bank has now opened its newest location and first in Lima. Located between Menards and Lock 16 Steakhouse at 2580 Eastown Road, this new location will feature a complete array of banking services from the Pandora-based financial institution.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

New Carlisle women attend one-day, self-defense course

NEW CARLISLE — New Carlisle residents flocked to Grace Fellowship Church to hone their skills in self-defense Saturday morning. Leonidas Tactical Services held a one-day, self-defense class at the church, teaching women 12 years old and up how to protect themselves during an unwanted physical confrontation. The business’s owner...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
The Lima News

Leo Academy: A look at Matt Huffman’s involvement

LIMA — Months before Leo Academy closed, the private school reached out to a powerful source for help: There wasn’t enough money for payroll. What did Matt Huffman think the school board should do?. The Ohio Senate president, whose law firm represented Leo Academy and its predecessor, Golden...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima OKs future development

LIMA — Tasks the City of Lima wanted to accomplish on its agenda Monday evening included new ordinances, commemorations and celebrations. Council members passed an ordinance for a 50% tax abatement for 15 years with Sulai Hospitality, Inc. According to the communications letter, the organization plans to transform a...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness

LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Moulton demolition makes room for something new

MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters

Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Police calls

North Baxter Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday. Findlay Road at Flanders Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday. 700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Two thefts were reported Monday. 1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
Times Gazette

Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools

Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Cook gets 15-20 years in prison

WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
MIDLAND, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
235
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy