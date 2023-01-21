Honors society inducts Lima student

CEDARVILLE — The Lambda Pi Eta NuNu Chapter, Cedarville University’s communication honors society has inducted junior Lydia Gayle Williams from Lima, Ohio, one of 25 new members.

To be eligible, students must hold a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average with 60 semester credits or 90 quarter credit hours completed and a 3.25 GPA for communication studies courses with 12 semester or 18 quarter credit hours completed. Cedarville students must be enrolled in one of the university’s three communication majors: communication; broadcasting, digital media and journalism; and professional writing and information design.