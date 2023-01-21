ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Heidelberg names dean’s list

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
TIFFIN — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 387 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list.

Included on the list are area students: Jacob Morgan, junior, Ada; Elisha Carter, sophomore, Bellefontaine; Ainsley Manger, sophomore, Botkins; Shelby Sinclair, senior, Celina; Katelynn Bertke, sophomore, Coldwater; Jacqueline Kaskel, senior, Delphos; Kobee Hooker, freshman, Dunkirk; Noah Paris, senior, Elida; Reese Recker, sophomore; Melissa Risser, senior; Emma Wright, junior, Findlay; Leanndra Price, junior, Fort Jennings; Jeanna Fullom, senior; Taylor Rooker, sophomore, Harrod; Hannah Shoffner, sophomore, Kenton; Nicholas Chambers, sophomore; Quinnlyn Conley, senior; Olivia Garlock, sophomore; Gabriel Harmon, freshman, Lima; Ilyeis Franks, freshman, McComb; Aubrey Baker, sophomore, Minster; Kamryn Stanfield, sophomore and Kelsey Stanfield, senior, Rushsylvania; Raigan Staup, sophomore, Spencerville; Jessica Crow, junior, Alexis Kirkendall, junior, Madison Lause, junior and Anamya Truex, junior, Wapakoneta; and Isaiah Bretz, senior, Wilshire.

