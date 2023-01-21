ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Drug raid finds cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, guns and more

By Noelle Haynes
 4 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two coordinated search warrants turned up thousands of dollars, multiple guns, heroin/fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine and more.

According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office , the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group (HIDTA) executed two coordinated search warrants in New Castle on Friday.

The first search was on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue. The targets were found as well as 8.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three handguns, suspected drug paraphernalia and $12,547, according to the post.

The second search was on the 600 block of South Ray Street. This location produced 114.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 suboxone strips, eight handguns, a pill press, suspected drug contraband and $300, according to the post.

The investigation was led by the Union Township Police Department and the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Courtesy of Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office

Suspects Courtney Johnson and Kelsey Parks are both facing charges involving multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, gun violations and other drug paraphernalia charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 14

Connie Nania
3d ago

According to FETTERMAN,we must give them light or no sentence then release them into society so that they can sell,or buy drugs again,endangering the general population.

Reply
7
R C
3d ago

Once again another agency doing the job NCPD just can't seem to do? Will they ever get their act together? They only seem to arrest those that annoy them otherwise they don't get out of their cars?

Reply
2
 

