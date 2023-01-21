Read full article on original website
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
After being called names by English teacher for scoring zero on a test, a man becomes a writer and proves him wrong
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He would come into class, read my name out loud and the score, then throw my paper on the floor for me to go and collect it. "He would say, "John, you have a zero!"
