JV boys’ hoops: St. Peter’s cruises by Monsignor Farrell with convincing 67-38 win (PHOTOS)

Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a YearAnthony JamesNew York City, NY
HS boys’ hoops roundup: McKee/S.I. Tech sophomores take center stage during 64-44 win over Petrides; PR cruises
Sophomores TyRay Spencer and Lu Hingston scored 15 points apiece and McKee/Staten Island Tech exploded for 25 points out of the gate as it cruised to a 64-44 PSAL victory over visiting Petrides Tuesday in New Dorp. Dante Thompson (nine points), Daniel Oyelaja (eight points, two threes) and Isaiah James...
JV boys’ hoops: Jaquan Taylor, balanced effort leads MSIT past Petrides, 54-34 (PHOTOS)
McKee/Staten Island Tech’s Jaquan Taylor led a balanced attack against visiting Petrides for a 54-34 win in New Dorp Tuesday afternoon, leading all scorers with 19 points. The freshman, who flirted with a double-double by grabbing eight rebounds, was supported by classmate Raffaele Guerriero (14 points, 2 rebounds) and sophomore Nizayah Jordan (12 points, 3 rebounds). The Panthers were led by sophomores David Belotserkovskiy and Richard Hardt, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Farrell keeps foot on the pedal en route to 70-51 win over Spellman; SP drops 3rd straight
Senior PJ Scalisi finished with a double-double and received plenty of support as Monsignor Farrell rolled to its fifth consecutive victory with a 70-51 CHSAA A division victory over visiting Cardinal Spellman on Sunday in Oakwood. Scalisi, Farrell’s leading scorer, finished with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds against...
Ed Elliott, a founding father for Little League baseball on S.I. and ‘legend in the sports community’, has died
Edward “Ed” Elliott, a pioneer of Staten Island Little League and the recipient of numerous accolades for his continuous support to the local sports community, has died after a short illness. Elliott, who was inducted into the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame with six others for organizing...
‘Host a Hawk’ -- FerryHawks calling on Staten Islanders to house players this season
Have you ever wanted to live among professional baseball players? Or maybe just help one out?. The Staten Island FerryHawks are calling on locals to offer housing to their players this season. Host families will provide players with an opportunity, and in return will receive perks and incentives from the team.
FerryHawks announce first player signing of the season -- and it’s a familiar face
The FerryHawks roster for next season remains largely unknown, but at least one member of last year’s team is confirmed to be returning to Staten Island to play under first-year manager Homer Bush. The team announced on Monday that outfielder Ricardo Cespedes will be returning to St. George. The...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close
Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 24, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary Andella, 63, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by family. Mary attended St. Mary of the Assumption School, Port Richmond High School, and the College of Staten Island. She began working as a legal secretary at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in 1962. In 2002, she met the love of her life, and future husband, Gene. Mary and Gene created a lasting long-distance relationship before Mary moved to Massachusetts in 2005. The two were married in 2011. While living in M.A., Mary worked for Century Equity Partners before retiring in 2020. She enjoyed gardening, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023: James J. Romano, prolific NYC photographer who snapped pics of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and more, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.
Let the Pride Center march in the St. Patrick’s Parade. (letter to the editor)
My name is Al and I’m the person behind the LGBTQ+ Staten Island History Project. I’m someone who is proud of their background. I was born and raised on Staten Island. I continue to work on Staten Island. But most importantly, I’m a proud Queer Irish American.
A Look Back: Check out these vintage photos of skaters at ‘The Pavilion’ through the years
The Staten Island Skating Pavilion has been a pillar in the local figure skating and ice hockey community for more than 25 years. The Charleston facility, which first opened in 1995, recently underwent extensive renovations. But these vintage photos, which date back as far as the ‘90s, tell the tale...
‘The Wanderers’ at site where body of missing 58-year-old Staten Island man was discovered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Family members on Monday identified the the body of a man, 58, who was found dead in Richmond Valley on Sunday. The man, Joseph Perry Sr., of Tottenville, had gone missing on Dec. 23. His family had asked the Staten Island community for help in finding Perry after searching for the missing man for two weeks.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Award winning, spacious modern Colonial, Todt Hill, $2.5 M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this award-winning, modern Colonial, nestled on a dead-end street atop Todt Hill, was constructed in 2016. The custom-built, brick and stone residence at 62 Copperleaf Terrace is currently listed for $2,499,000. Of the spacious 10,000 square feet, 6,641 square feet are dedicated...
Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ is coming to Madison Square Garden for 4 nights in August | How to get tickets
The superstar singer, who came to fame in the 1980s, is getting set for “The Celebration Tour,” which celebrates four decades of Madonna’s songs. The Material Girl has actually sold out her world tour, but don’t worry secondary ticket sites like Vividseats.com have plenty of tickets available.
Parole hearing for Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer advanced to March; Victim’s family, police union on edge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It took Jozette Carter-Williams more than two decades to face down the location in West Brighton where her late husband, an NYPD Housing Police officer and community leader, was gunned down and killed by a 17-year-old reputed gang member. “I live a few blocks away, but...
