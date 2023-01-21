JV boys’ hoops: St. Peter’s cruises by Monsignor Farrell with convincing 67-38 win (PHOTOS)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO