Rochester, NY

RPD: Man dead after being hit by a car on Portland Ave

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Friday night on Portland Ave and Norton St., according to the Rochester Police Department.

At around 11 p.m. Friday night, RPD officers responded to Portland Ave and Norton St for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon their arrival, officers say they observed a 26-year-old man laying the road along with the vehicle who hit him.

According to the RPD, the pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers add they did perform a field sobriety test on the driver at the scene, and say they were not a city resident.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

