SignalsAZ
Teen Safety Table Today at PV Library
The Prescott Valley Police Crime Prevention Unit will be hosting the Teen Safety Table this Wednesday, January 25, at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Information will be available for topics relevant to our local teens, including suicide prevention, online safety, and anti-bullying. We will...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Olsen’s Healthy Animal Lifestyle Scholarship Accepting Applications
The Olsen family values the Healthy Animal Lifestyle and would like to support area High School Seniors that are currently and in the future plan to include animals in their lifestyle. The Olsen Family is devoted to giving animals the healthy lives they deserve. Their team is also devoted to...
SignalsAZ
January 23th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
At Prescott Valley Public Library on January 25th, make an appointment for Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Donate blood and receive a ticket to this year’s Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Read more on the Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Read more on the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival. Public Open...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott to Discuss Raising Fees for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal at Jan 24th City Council Meeting
This is a notice that the Prescott City Council will consider and possibly adopt new and increased fees and charges for solid waste collection and disposal (generally referred to as “Solid Waste Service Fees”) at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on January 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., located in the City Council Chambers at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ.
myradioplace.com
Final Day of Catch 22 Focuses on Chino Valley Fugitive
In the final day of Catch 22, Yavapai county’s silent witness is searching for the fugitive Arturo Joseph Martinez. In the evening hours of July 3, 2021, Chino Valley Police Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley as an assault was reported there. Upon arrival, they contacted a female victim who had a bloody face, two broken teeth and a bump on her forehead. The victim related that Martinez, who lived with her, became angry when he learned she hadn’t gone to the grocery store to pick some food items he wanted. As a result, he struck her in the head and face causing her to fall to the floor unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she tried to divert Martinez’s attention so she could escape out the window. He then rigged the window with a stick so she couldn’t leave and took her phone to keep her from calling 911. Martinez then left by stealing another roommate’s car. Martinez was later arrested and sentenced to some jail time. He was then placed on probation which he has now violated. He currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. Martinez is a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include one above his right eye. His last known address was in the 1800 block of Grasshopper lane, but he has ties to the Phoenix area.
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s Expanded Dog Park is Open
Sedona welcomes all dogs and dog owners to enjoy the expanded dog park at Posse Grounds. The city expanded the existing dog park to include more square footage for dogs to run. Currently, it features a temporary sand surface while the city evaluates the installation of natural grass. The Sedona...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
SignalsAZ
UPDATE Snow Day for Chino Valley Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Update: Chino Valley Unified School District has updated to make January 23, 2023, an AT HOME LEARNING DAY due to snowy conditions. Chino Valley Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay today, Monday, January 23, 2023, due to snowy conditions. On occasion there are weather events where it...
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Prescott Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay for Monday, January 23, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. With a new dusting of snow and consistent freezing temperatures, some roads are slick this morning. However, forecasts and radars show snow stopping early this morning.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Mint Julep Juniper
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Mint Julep Juniper. This updated Chinese Juniper has brilliant mint green foliage displayed over an arching form. One of the most constant shrubs in the mountain landscape is planted as shrub borders, mass plantings, or the fringe of natural areas. Evergreen. Moderate growing 5′ ft. tall X 6′ ft. wide.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Historic Preservation Commission Members
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. One available seat can be filled by either a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood or a non-resident with substantial ties to the City. The other three seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.
SignalsAZ
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw and Prescott Boys Basketball Set to Clash
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD previews the Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott boys basketball game on Thursday that has major region championship implications as head coaches Cain Atkinson and Travis Stedman join the show. TD also covers last...
