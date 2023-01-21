Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-Sport Athlete Kevin Doe Talks BYU Official Visit
Kevin Doe is a dual-sport athlete from East High School in Salt Lake City
Utah Utes commit Mikey Matthews earns four-star rating
Wide receiver Mikey Matthews has received an updated four-star composite rating.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl
During the Polynesian Bowl, new Utah cornerback CJ Blocker recorded an impressive interception against a five-star quarterback.
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
dailyutahchronicle.com
University of Utah Terminates Kappa Sigma for a Year
The University of Utah has terminated its recognition of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter for one year. The administration came to the decision after the chapter hosted philanthropy events during a probationary period and deemed it necessary to no longer recognize Kappa Sigma as an affiliate of the U. Associate...
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
Opinion: Gov. Cox’s address was most notable for what it didn’t include
Gov. Cox reiterates need for faith and prayer in government. His annual State of the State address hit many of Utah’s biggest challenges, but may be notable for what it didn’t say.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
kjzz.com
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
KSLTV
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
