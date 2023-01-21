Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning
Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
Ed Reed will no longer be the HC at Bethune-Cookman University | UNDISPUTED
Less than a month after Ed Reed was announced as having a deal to be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University the two have parted ways. The school decided to move on after Reed said on a social media video that all HBCU’s need help and those running them have quote, “broken mentalities.” During an interview with Roland Martin Monday, Reed said he was offered jobs at Jackson State, directly from Deion Sanders, and one from Grambling that he turned down. He also said quote, “I’m not what these people are portraying me to be” and he called the Bethune-Cookman athletic director “evil.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Emoni Bates scores 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan
The real Emoni Bates has officially stood up. Bates, a former No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, dropped 43 points for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, including 29 straight to close the first half. The Eagles fell to Toledo, 84-79, but Bates remained the star of the show. He...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
Which 49ers player tops Greg's Top 5 offensive weapons? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings list their Top 5 Offensive Players appearing in the NFC Championship Game. Watch to see how many players from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles make Craig and Greg's lists, and why their No. 1 spot is a point of contention.
Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD
The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Is Mike McCarthy the best option at HC for the Dallas Cowboys next season? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL reporter Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Mike McCarthy is safe as the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys next season. Schrager explains the chances of McCarthy being replaced this season are slim and looks to Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore’s possible departure from the Cowboys for other coaching positions in the NFL.
Joe Burrow exposes Josh Allen in Bengals win over Bills | THE CARTON SHOW
The Cincinnati Bengals once again stamped their ticket to the AFC Championship game after defeating Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10. Craig Carton lays out what this loss says about the Bills, and whether they've been overrated all season.
UConn's Dan Hurley embraces chaos of roller-coaster season: 'This is a drug, man'
Dan Hurley woke up on Christmas morning to find an easel in his house. "I mentioned to [my wife] Andrea that I wanted to get into painting," said the UConn head coach, who isn’t into golf nearly as much as other college coaches. "I haven’t been able to get to it yet."
Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season
CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
How Patrick Mahomes' injury impacts Bengals-Chiefs odds; Bengals now favored
There is no shortage of compelling discussion about NFL conference championship odds markets. But when arguably the best quarterback in the league — for inarguably the best team over the past five seasons — has an iffy status, that will dominate any NFL betting discussion. So it is...
Colin hands out Divisional Round grades for each team, including Cowboys, Giants | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out grades for all eight teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Which teams would you pass and fail for their Divisional Round performance?
Bengals beat Bills, advance to AFC title game vs. Chiefs | UNDISPUTED
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be back in the AFC title game after beating the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo yesterday. Burrow had 242 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Josh Allen finished with 265 passing yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
NFC's best clash for trip to Super Bowl: Analyzing 49ers-Eagles showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles have been rolling toward this moment since the start of this season. They've believed since training camp opened that they had the makings of a Super Bowl team. They just couldn't have imagined that a San Francisco 49ers team that was 3-4 nearly halfway through the season...
Nick foresees a Super Bowl appearance for Trevor Lawrence | What's Wright?
Though Trevor Lawrence gave a valiant effort, the Jacksonville Jaguars could not overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But this isn't the end of the road for the Prince That Was Promised. Nick Wright predicts Trevor will get his time in the Super Bowl, and wouldn't be shocked if he beat Mahomes to get there.
Denzel Washington checked T.I. when he was nervous on camera in American Gangster | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and T.I. discuss Tip’s role in American Gangster alongside Denzel Washington. T.I. remembers a moment with Denzel in which Washington checks T.I. about being nervous on camera.
