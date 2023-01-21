ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Sports

Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning

Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Ed Reed will no longer be the HC at Bethune-Cookman University | UNDISPUTED

Less than a month after Ed Reed was announced as having a deal to be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University the two have parted ways. The school decided to move on after Reed said on a social media video that all HBCU’s need help and those running them have quote, “broken mentalities.” During an interview with Roland Martin Monday, Reed said he was offered jobs at Jackson State, directly from Deion Sanders, and one from Grambling that he turned down. He also said quote, “I’m not what these people are portraying me to be” and he called the Bethune-Cookman athletic director “evil.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FOX Sports

Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Emoni Bates scores 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan

The real Emoni Bates has officially stood up. Bates, a former No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, dropped 43 points for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, including 29 straight to close the first half. The Eagles fell to Toledo, 84-79, but Bates remained the star of the show. He...
YPSILANTI, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW

The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD

The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Is Mike McCarthy the best option at HC for the Dallas Cowboys next season? | THE HERD

FOX Sports NFL reporter Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Mike McCarthy is safe as the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys next season. Schrager explains the chances of McCarthy being replaced this season are slim and looks to Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore’s possible departure from the Cowboys for other coaching positions in the NFL.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season

CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
CANTON, OH
FOX Sports

Bengals beat Bills, advance to AFC title game vs. Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be back in the AFC title game after beating the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo yesterday. Burrow had 242 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Josh Allen finished with 265 passing yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
CINCINNATI, OH

