Edison State to host Open House in February
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs;...
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 15-21 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit was dispatched to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center. That’s one more call than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships...
How to build social marketing skills, online presence
TIPP CITY — Discover the basics of business branding and how to be found on search engines like Google in classes offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services and David Ingram of New Beginnings Today, Inc. There are two classes available. The first, held on Jan. 30, is an introductory...
