ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Trident United Way & Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce accepting applications

HOLY CITY SINNER — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston VA provided more than 432 permanent housing placements in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As part of the VA's nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans last year, the Ralph VA Health Care System provided 432 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. The housing placements included apartments or houses that veteran could rent or own, often with a subsidy...
CHARLESTON, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023

Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Carriage company to offer free rides for locals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 parents, students show support for Steve LaPrad

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There was lots of support for long-time Fort Dorchester head football coach and athletic director Steve LaPrad during Monday’s meeting. LaPrad coached at Fort Dorchester High School for 20 years, and he led the Patriots to the state championship game just last month, which is why many people were shocked when […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Voting begins for last CCSD school board seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Only one CCSD school board seat remains up for grabs. District 6 voters can now cast their ballot for who they would like to see take that empty seat. Two candidates remain - Daron Lee Calhoun II and Lee Runyon. Calhoun has served on the...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy