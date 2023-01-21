Read full article on original website
Trident United Way & Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce accepting applications
HOLY CITY SINNER — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
Charleston RiverDogs kickoff 'Reading Around the Bases' at Sullivan Island Elementary
SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the seventh year of Charleston County School District and the Charleston RiverDogs reading initiative for second-graders. The "Reading Around the Bases" program began in the 2016-2017 school year to encourage growth in literacy and simultaneously have fun. 16 CCSD schools will begin a...
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
Charleston VA provided more than 432 permanent housing placements in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As part of the VA's nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans last year, the Ralph VA Health Care System provided 432 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. The housing placements included apartments or houses that veteran could rent or own, often with a subsidy...
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Dangers of social media informational meetings at Berkeley County high schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — BCSD's Office of Security and Emergency Management is hosting social media dangers informational meetings for parents at high schools in the district. The meetings will last 45 minutes to an hour. The following locations and times are available:. Wednesday, January 25. Cane Bay High.
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
Post office to host job fair on Tuesday to fill over 100 vacancies in Charleston area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Post Office is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in order to recruit new hires to work in multiple locations, including Charleston, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant and others. The job fair is taking place at the Dorchester County Library on...
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023
Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Mayor of Charleston addresses priorities for 2023 in State of the City address
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg affirmed his commitment to addressing the top challenges facing the city in his annual State of the City address on Jan. 24. The address can be seen below on YouTube. "Here in Charleston, we know that progress isn’t a stopping point,...
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
Building back history: Pine Tree Hotel construction underway on Mosquito Beach
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pine Tree Hotel is being restored after flames destroyed the remnants in April of 2021. "With all the dancing and all the jumping up and down, and all that adrenaline flowing, and heat, this is Mosquito Beach," said William “Cubby” Wilder, the owner of Pine Tree Hotel.
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
DD2 parents, students show support for Steve LaPrad
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There was lots of support for long-time Fort Dorchester head football coach and athletic director Steve LaPrad during Monday’s meeting. LaPrad coached at Fort Dorchester High School for 20 years, and he led the Patriots to the state championship game just last month, which is why many people were shocked when […]
Voting begins for last CCSD school board seat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Only one CCSD school board seat remains up for grabs. District 6 voters can now cast their ballot for who they would like to see take that empty seat. Two candidates remain - Daron Lee Calhoun II and Lee Runyon. Calhoun has served on the...
