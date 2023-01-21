ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
allsportstucson.com

AZ Injury Law Southern Arizona girls soccer statistical leaders

Through matches of Jan. 21. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 21. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Samantha WrightSahuaritaSr.MF1115. Kayla GoddardEmpireJr.F1313. Milana EyrichWalden GroveJr.F/MF1212. Vivien VillarrealWalden Grove Fr.F/MF1112. Damreis Canto ParkerSahuaroJr.F/MF69. Neave RojasTanque VerdeJr.S/MF108. Abigail PursleyTanque VerdeSr.MF/F108. Uriah...
allsportstucson.com

Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders

Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships

BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
tourcounsel.com

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona

A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
roselawgroupreporter.com

New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
KOLD-TV

Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
realestatedaily-news.com

Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
