FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, projected NCAA Tournament brackets
There’s no doubt Arizona will be in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but what it’s seed will be and whether it can stay out West got called into question after losing games on consecutive weekends earlier this month. But a home sweep of the LA schools last weekend, including...
allsportstucson.com
AZ Injury Law Southern Arizona girls soccer statistical leaders
Through matches of Jan. 21. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 21. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Samantha WrightSahuaritaSr.MF1115. Kayla GoddardEmpireJr.F1313. Milana EyrichWalden GroveJr.F/MF1212. Vivien VillarrealWalden Grove Fr.F/MF1112. Damreis Canto ParkerSahuaroJr.F/MF69. Neave RojasTanque VerdeJr.S/MF108. Abigail PursleyTanque VerdeSr.MF/F108. Uriah...
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders
Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Our first tennis courts
Located at Stone and Jackson, now a parking garage north of the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club is first mentioned in the media in 1892. It would be called the “Southern Tennis Club” in 1894 and back to the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club in 1900.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships
BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona
A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
Tucsonans wake up to snowfall
Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
KGUN 9
All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that those who were not selected in the lottery would have to reapply to the lottery in future months. The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
KOLD-TV
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
realestatedaily-news.com
Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
TPD: 16-year-old girl dead in Monday Mary Ann Cleveland Way wreck
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a crash Monday has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road stretching from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads.
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
