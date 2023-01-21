Read full article on original website
WPFO
Man accused of stealing U-Haul van, leading police on chase in Brunswick
Police say a man stole a U-Haul in Portland and then lead officers on a chase in Brunswick. Police say they tracked down 46-year-old William Wyman on Maine Street near Bowdoin College in Brunswick around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they tried to pull him over, but he refused...
Portland man faces charges after allegedly stealing U-Haul van
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Portland man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and refusing to stop for police early on Sunday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department stated Monday.
WGME
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
wabi.tv
Man arrested after police chase, attempted kidnapping in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man out on bail on multiple charges, including domestic violence assault, is back in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a woman. Brian Charette, 43, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, eluding an officer, among other charges. Waterville police say they attempted...
newscentermaine.com
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
wabi.tv
Sister of Gardiner man on trial for murder takes stand Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The trial of 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner resumed in Augusta Tuesday morning with several witness called to the stand, including his sister, Alana Ketcham. Dylan was charged with murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020. Dylan was also charged...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
villages-news.com
Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage
A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
wabi.tv
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
wabi.tv
One hospitalized after three-car Etna crash
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in Etna Monday afternoon. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Dixmont and Stage Roads just after 1:15 Monday afternoon. The person who was taken to the hospital had to be freed from...
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
WMTW
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
