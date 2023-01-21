Read full article on original website
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Tennis-Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka showed glimpses of the form that took her to the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles with a vintage display to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday, before Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march towards a maiden Grand Slam title.
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic cruises past Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic was in imperious form once again as he cruised past Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Rybakina rules in Australian Open quarterfinal vs. Ostapenko
MELBOURNE, Australia – Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The match on Rod Laver Arena featured a rare rain delay of about 20 minutes while the roof was closed. Rybakina led 3-1 and was holding a break point before the delay. On return, Ostapenko saved the first break point, but Rybakina broke on her next opportunity to go up 4-1 and won the first set 6-2.
Aussies Hijikata/Kubler Save MP, Reach Melbourne QFs With Stadium Win
Australian wild cards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler thrilled their home fans in Margaret Court Arena as they advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals in dramatic fashion on Monday. In a 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 win against Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar, the pair saved a match point with a winner at 7/8 in the second-set tie-break and rode that momentum to victory.
Tommy Paul First American Man in Australian Open SF Since Andy Roddick, Faces Djokovic Next
After a lengthy drought of Americans in an Australian Open semifinal, Tommy Paul is giving U.S. tennis fans something to be excited about. Paul, 25, is the first American man to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick in 2009 after ousting fellow-countryman Ben Shelton from the draw 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday.
“Even more on a net cord ball”: Mouratoglou left disappointed by Rune exit at Australian Open
Holger Rune was very unlucky in his match against Andrey Rublev failing to convert multiple chances to win the match and his coach was equally disappointed. Rune paired up with Patrick Mouratoglou after Simona Halep got suspended from the Tour and it's been a very successful cooperation since then. He played amazing tennis to finish the year, winning the Paris Masters and beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The start of the year was solid as well but his most recent match didn't end well.
Australian Open lookahead: Azarenka vs. Rybakina in semis
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women's semifinals at night. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Now 33, Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Azarenka has beaten three Americans — 2020 Australian champion Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and No. 3 Jessica Pegula — en route to her first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open. Rybakina's path included victories against 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins and No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Rybakina beat Azarenka in straight sets in their only previous meeting. Sabalenka is 9-0 so far in 2023 and won both previous contests against Linette, including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Australian Open lookahead: Sebastian Korda eyes 1st Slam SF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Sebastian Korda plays in his first Gland Slam singles quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Khachanov was a semifinalist in last year’s U.S. Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open. Korda’s mother also was a professional tennis player and his two older sisters play pro golf. The other men’s quarterfinal features unseeded Jiri Lehecka against No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 3 Jessica Pegula against No. 24 Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open. Pegula has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a major. Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko play in the other quarterfinal.
Making the case for each of the Australian Open semifinalists
The four women featured in Thursday’s Australian Open semifinals find themselves in very different places with respect to their career trajectories. Victoria Azarenka, 33, seeks a slice of immortality -- her third title in Melbourne, something only seven other women have done in the Open Era. Elena Rybakina, 10...
2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more
The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.
