Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
BBC
Pub chef steps in to cook Cornwall primary school's meals
A pub chef has stepped in to save the day after children in west Cornwall were left without a school cook. St Just Primary School advertised its vacancy for a cook last month but has had no takers. So Matthew Osborne, chef at The Commercial pub in St Just, has...
Home of the Week: This $60 Million Florida Compound Has 3 Pools—and 150 Feet of Private Beachfront
The tiny Florida hamlet of Vero Beach may still be under-the-radar, but it’s had a surprisingly high-profile history. A few generations back, Vero Beach was where US Space Program astronauts went to relax on their days off. Then in the late 1980s, Canada’s billionaire Weston family built Windsor, a luxuriously beautiful planned community built under the principles of New Modernism. The development lured large numbers of the global elite, including King Charles III, who played polo there in 1989. Now Vero Beach is having a new moment in the sun, attracting a fresh generation of deep-pocketed buyers who love its small-town feel...
Disabled woman 'kicked out' of Wetherspoons for bringing assistance dog
A disabled woman claimed that she was 'kicked out' of a Wetherspoon's pub for having an assistance dog. Louise Harris, who uses a wheelchair, lives with multiple sclerosis and suffers with a lack of mobility. The 40-year-old was dining at The Reginald Mitchell on Monday (16 January) with five friends...
BBC
Royal Cornwall Hospital seeks to build staff accommodation
Cornwall's main hospital trust is planning to build new accommodation for staff struggling to find somewhere affordable to live. The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust has submitted a pre-application to Cornwall Council for plans near Truro. The proposals are for one and two-bed self-contained units on land that is currently a...
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
BBC
Meals on wheels service in Cornwall struggles for volunteers
A meals on wheels service in Cornwall which helps people when they leave hospital is struggling amid a shortage of volunteers. The service, based in Camborne, assists Age UK with care packages for patients returning home. This assistance was helping free up hospital beds at a time of extreme pressure...
Mother of disabled boy calls for lessons to be learned in maternity care
The mother of a young boy who suffered brain damage as a result of an infection which left him gravely ill within hours of his birth at a Shrewsbury hospital has called for lessons to be learned from maternity care failings.Adam Cheshire, now aged 11, spent nearly a month in intensive care after being diagnosed with Group B Strep (GBS) and meningitis following his birth at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in March 2011.Adam has autism, hearing and visual impairments, severe learning difficulties and behavioural problems and is likely to need care for the rest of his life.Through his mother Reverend...
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Comments / 0