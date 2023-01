TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Adair County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been seen since December. ACSO says Brady Southworth has been missing since Dec. 17, 2022, when he was seen in Westville, Okla. Southworth is 6-foot-5 and weighs 175 pounds. He...

ADAIR COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO