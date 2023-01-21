Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event
Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans
Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Servers Go Offline Amid Recent Problems
Destiny 2 is currently offline after a bunch of key player items started going missing. Destiny 2 is one of the biggest online games out there. Bungie has a knack for making incredibly fun and satisfying first-person shooters such as Halo and the Destiny series. It took a pretty big chance by leaving the Halo series behind to invest in a live service series like Destiny, something that was largely unheard of in the way that it had been proposed when it began. However, it paid off and allowed Bungie to become even bigger before it accepted an acquisition from PlayStation in 2022.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Address Owlbear Controversy
The directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have explained why their movie's druid can wild shape into an owlbear. The first trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcased Doric the Druid's ability to wild shape into an owlbear, a D&D creature that is literally a mix of an owl and a bear. While druid characters can transform into many beasts (and elementals, in some select cases) in the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game, they are specifically barred from transforming into an owlbear as owlbears are classified as a "Monstrosity" and not a "Beast." D&D fans jokingly commented on the deviation from the rules in the movie, although most of the controversy was tongue-in-cheek rather than coming from a place of true anger.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
ComicBook
DC Teases the Return of the Justice League
The Dawn of DC initiative is now underway, bringing to life a slew of new stories inspired by the publisher's heroes and villains. The storyline was set in motion by the events of last year's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event — which, in turn, was kickstarted by the apparent death of the Justice League. In the aftermath of Dark Crisis, it has seemed as if the Justice League would be disbanded going forward, setting the stage for the Titans to become the universe's premier super-team. But as a new tease from DC reveals, that might not be the case in the long-term.
ComicBook
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
ComicBook
WOW Crosses Over with Let's Make A Deal (Exclusive)
The newest episode of Let's Make A Deal is set to get some WOW Superhero power, and we've got a brand new clip from tomorrow's delightful episode right here. As you can watch in the clip above, Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne get in the wrestling spirit, especially Coyne, who delivers a full WOW-style promo before getting a surprise appearance from WOW Women of Wrestling Superheroes Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli. The episode premieres tomorrow and you can find the full clip in the video above.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Teased by Leaker
There's been no word from Game Freak about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, which means anonymous leakers and insiders are stepping in to fill the void. One of the most prominent Pokemon leakers goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter. And as their name suggests, their leaks are often cryptic, but their latest tease about the aforementioned DLC is not. Using Twitter, the leaker revealed the DLC is "so cool" and that they are looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans when it's revealed. Unfortunately, they have left out details pertaining to the most relevant information here: which is when it will be revealed. In fact, this is all the leaker has to say about the DLC, at least right now.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Vegeta's Original Look
It's been quite the long journey for Vegeta over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise's very long run, and one awesome cosplay is a good reminder of how it all started for him by highlighting his original Saiyan armor look from his debut! Vegeta might currently be Goku's best and strongest ally to date, but as fans know well enough by now, this is far from how it all actually began for the Saiyan Prince. He started off as the major antagonist of the Saiyan arc early in Dragon Ball Z's run, and has been changing ever since.
Comments / 0