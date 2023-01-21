Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Showcases Twice's True Power in This Epic Statue
One of the biggest events to take place in My Hero Academia's latest War Arc in its anime adaptation's sixth season was the death of Twice, the duplicating villain who had the powers of Marvel's Multiple Man while sporting a look and personality close to the Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool. Unfortunately, Twice was a bit too trusting for his own good, being struck down by the number two hero Hawks, but despite his demise, his legacy continues both in the anime franchise and in the real world.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Revives Fan-Favorite Series With New Season
Oh, it's happening. It seems there is more Aqua Teen Hunger Force on the horizon. Today, Adult Swim announced its order of all-new episodes ahead of its big movie comeback. The series creators will return to the show for season 12, and it will bring all of our favorite heroes back together.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans
Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.
ComicBook
WOW Crosses Over with Let's Make A Deal (Exclusive)
The newest episode of Let's Make A Deal is set to get some WOW Superhero power, and we've got a brand new clip from tomorrow's delightful episode right here. As you can watch in the clip above, Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne get in the wrestling spirit, especially Coyne, who delivers a full WOW-style promo before getting a surprise appearance from WOW Women of Wrestling Superheroes Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli. The episode premieres tomorrow and you can find the full clip in the video above.
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Future Gohan a Cyberpunk Makeover
In the world of Dragon Ball, there are few characters harder than Future Gohan. The fighter saw things in his timeline that no one should, and his death remains one of the best in the series. Of course, there are plenty of fans who wish they had seen more of Future Gohan, so the Saiyan has quite the following. And now, one artist has put all eyes on Gohan thanks to their cyberpunk take on the fighter.
New Line Lands Hot Package ‘Weapons;’ ‘Barbarian’s Zach Cregger To Helm His Script
New Line Cinema won a heated auction to win Weapons, a film it will fast track with the filmmaking team behind the horror thriller Barbarian. Zach Cregger wrote the script and will direct, and he’ll produce alongside his Barbarian producing team: Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces. “Zach proved with Barbarian that he can create a visceral theatrical experience for audiences and that he commands every tool in the filmmaker toolbelt,” said Richard Brener, President and Chief Creative Officer, New Line Cinema. “We couldn’t be happier that he, Roy...
ComicBook
Warm Bodies Author Addresses TV Series Adaptation Plans
Author Isaac Marion's Warm Bodies was adapted into a successful 2013 movie, which paved the way for the announcement in 2019 that the concept was being adapted into a TV series. Marion recently confirmed that whatever the plans were for that adaptation have seemingly been paused indefinitely, though also admits that he is only minimally involved in those discussions so he can't give a definitive answer on whether that project will move forward. He also confirmed that the TV series secured the rights to all four of the books in the series, with Warm Bodies only being the first entry, so there are a number of storytelling avenues the potential series could explore.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
ComicBook
1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff
As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
ComicBook
DC Teases the Return of the Justice League
The Dawn of DC initiative is now underway, bringing to life a slew of new stories inspired by the publisher's heroes and villains. The storyline was set in motion by the events of last year's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event — which, in turn, was kickstarted by the apparent death of the Justice League. In the aftermath of Dark Crisis, it has seemed as if the Justice League would be disbanded going forward, setting the stage for the Titans to become the universe's premier super-team. But as a new tease from DC reveals, that might not be the case in the long-term.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Comments / 0