Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200

(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse.

The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.

The sale was broken down into four tracts; Tract #1-the 117.74 acres of farmland; Tract #2- the former 43-bed nursing home, Tract #3, the 34.43 acres of pasture; and Tract #4-the facility and the pasture together. Milk Unlimited; Kelly and Christy Cunningham had a high bid of $13,100 per acre for the farmland and a high bid of $6,200 per acre for the pasture.

Cass County Board of Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier says the County was no longer using the Care Facility for its intended purpose. He says “the Supervisors’ philosophy is they shouldn’t be landlords, and it’s better to have private land in the hands of the citizens and get it back on the tax rolls.” Baier says the supervisors were pleased with the sale.

The money raised from the sale will go towards capital projects within Cass County.

Pending a survey, the sale of the farmland and pasture brought approximately one-point-seven million dollars.

The former 19,694 square-foot 43-bed Care Facility on 11.88 acres did not sell. The minimum bid started at $250,000, and there were no takers. Phillips says the facility will now be listed separately.