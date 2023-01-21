APA Heritage Foundation shares ways to celebrate Lunar New Year
(KRON) — This weekend marks the start of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important Asian holidays celebrated by millions of people. APA Heritage Foundation President Claudine Cheng joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share some of the events planned.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0