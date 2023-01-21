ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APA Heritage Foundation shares ways to celebrate Lunar New Year

By Stephanie Lin
 4 days ago

(KRON) — This weekend marks the start of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important Asian holidays celebrated by millions of people. APA Heritage Foundation President Claudine Cheng joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share some of the events planned.

