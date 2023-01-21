Read full article on original website
Garrett James Reynolds
Garrett James Reynolds, formerly James Garrett Price, 41 of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in his home. Garrett served our country as a member of the United States Navy. Surviving include his mother Lisa Wright Johnson (Johnnie) of Roanoke Rapids; father Allen Ray Price (Lisa) of...
C4EE's King commemoration Thursday
The Center for Energy Education will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday by recognizing the role of community service among members of the Roanoke Valley community. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the center’s Roanoke Rapids campus located at 460 Airport Road.
HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
RV SDA church sets clothes distribution Saturday
The Roanoke Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold a free clothing and shoes distribution Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 1373 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids.
Closure of ECU North behavioral unit among system-wide changes
Among the changes announced today by ECU Health due to a $46 million loss at the end of the fiscal year in September will be the closing of the ECU Health North Inpatient Behavioral Health unit in Roanoke Rapids. This decision is in alignment with the previously announced 2025 opening...
Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
ECU Health officials discuss Medicaid expansion with Davis
ECU Health joined community officials and business and health leaders at a Medicaid expansion roundtable hosted by United States Congressman Don Davis at the Halifax County Health Department Friday. A tour of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids followed. Jay Briley, president of ECU Health community hospitals, and Jason...
Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of January 23rd
The Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Schedule for the week of January 23, 2023. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Southern Nash. The JV Boys game will start at 4:30pm with the Varsity games to follow. Thursday 1/26. 1. Swimming at the Rocky Mount YMCA for the Conference Championship Meet. The...
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council issues RFPs
The Halifax County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court-involved youth in this county and hereby publishes this Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Dept. of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount stated to...
Chaloner boys and girls basketball teams beat Gaston Monday
Both the Chaloner Middle boys and girls basketall teams wo Monday afternoon at home. The Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to 5-0 with a 30-17 win over Gaston. Leading scorers for Chaloner were Sofie Wade with 15, Morgan Pearson and Zoey Thomas with 6 each, Elissa West with 2, and Malaya Garner with 1.
