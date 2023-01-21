ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrspin.com

Garrett James Reynolds

Garrett James Reynolds, formerly James Garrett Price, 41 of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in his home. Garrett served our country as a member of the United States Navy. Surviving include his mother Lisa Wright Johnson (Johnnie) of Roanoke Rapids; father Allen Ray Price (Lisa) of...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

C4EE's King commemoration Thursday

The Center for Energy Education will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday by recognizing the role of community service among members of the Roanoke Valley community. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the center’s Roanoke Rapids campus located at 460 Airport Road.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Closure of ECU North behavioral unit among system-wide changes

Among the changes announced today by ECU Health due to a $46 million loss at the end of the fiscal year in September will be the closing of the ECU Health North Inpatient Behavioral Health unit in Roanoke Rapids. This decision is in alignment with the previously announced 2025 opening...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door

Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

ECU Health officials discuss Medicaid expansion with Davis

ECU Health joined community officials and business and health leaders at a Medicaid expansion roundtable hosted by United States Congressman Don Davis at the Halifax County Health Department Friday. A tour of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids followed. Jay Briley, president of ECU Health community hospitals, and Jason...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of January 23rd

The Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Schedule for the week of January 23, 2023. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Southern Nash. The JV Boys game will start at 4:30pm with the Varsity games to follow. Thursday 1/26. 1. Swimming at the Rocky Mount YMCA for the Conference Championship Meet. The...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Juvenile Crime Prevention Council issues RFPs

The Halifax County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court-involved youth in this county and hereby publishes this Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Dept. of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount stated to...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Chaloner boys and girls basketball teams beat Gaston Monday

Both the Chaloner Middle boys and girls basketall teams wo Monday afternoon at home. The Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to 5-0 with a 30-17 win over Gaston. Leading scorers for Chaloner were Sofie Wade with 15, Morgan Pearson and Zoey Thomas with 6 each, Elissa West with 2, and Malaya Garner with 1.
GASTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy