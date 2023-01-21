County Democrats to meet Jan. 25 in Norwalk

NORWALK — The Huron County Democratic Party will hold its regular Central and Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Norwalk at the Milestone Event Center, 11 South Prospect St. Doors open for a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with the meeting following at 7.

On the agenda is the approval of a nomination to a seat on the Huron County Board of Elections. The party will also approve appointments to the Policy, Central, and Executive Committees. Planning for 2023 will also take place.

The event is open to the public. For details please call 419-706-7242.