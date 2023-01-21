The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and trade deadline rapidly approach. For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight-knit, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contenders.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO