Tri-City Herald

Trade Deadline: 5 Moves to Help Luka’s Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and trade deadline rapidly approach. For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight-knit, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contenders.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald

Could Solidifying a Consistent Rotation Benefit the OKC Thunder Down the Stretch?

Oklahoma City is on a serious roll lately, and a win over the Hawks Wednesday night would put the team at .500. Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the catalyst to the Thunder’s success as a team this season. His leap to the next level has given this Thunder team a new gear. He’s averaging 30.7 points per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and commanding OKC’s offense.
Tri-City Herald

76ers’ Rivers Brushes Off Hype Surrounding Ben Simmons’ Return

Doc Rivers is over the Ben Simmons saga. After spending more than half a season fielding questions about the All-Star holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers hoped Simmons’ move to the Brooklyn Nets would cause the drama to simmer down. While the hype has died down a bit...
Tri-City Herald

Website Uses Burger King Ad To Take Savage Jab At Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry

But just when you thought you've heard everything, something else surfaces. The website Basement Sports released a parody video of Lowry regarding his future with the team, mainly the trade deadline. The site used Lowry in a remake of the latest "Whopper Whopper" Burger King commercial that is all over...
Tri-City Herald

Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker

The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
