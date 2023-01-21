Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Yardbarker
The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks
The NBA's trade season kicked off on Monday with the news of the Washington Wizards trading promising forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. However, a report by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reveals the Wizards considered a much different framework for the trade—one that involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
“He told me that I should shake Kobe’s hand and let bygones be bygones” - Shaq on how Bill Russell advised him to end his beef with Kobe
One of the biggest reasons why Kobe and Shaq made up was because of the great Bill Russell, who encouraged O’Neal to make the first move.
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
Los Angeles Lakers Have Traded For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized a deal with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura.
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
Comments / 0