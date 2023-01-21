ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘The animosity, the anger’: The many clashes that erupted at Broward’s School Board meeting

Parents, community members and teachers were brimming with frustration at Broward’s School Board meeting Tuesday — in a discussion that grew so heated, some people used their speaking time to comment on the contentiousness itself. “At this meeting, the animosity, the anger, the nastiness has never before — I’ve never seen anything like it,” said speaker Mary McLaughlin. The first of two ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Free Concerts and Movies Return to Tamarac this Spring

Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready: Movies in the Park and Groove on the Grass are coming back this spring. The city brings back the free concerts on the lawn of the Tamarac Sports Complex for three Friday shows on March 3, April 21, and May 5, with artists to be announced later. The concerts feature live music from local bands and plenty of on-site food trucks to make the night a dinner and a show.
TAMARAC, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Library Holds Free Screening of Disney’s Eight Below

The Parkland Library is inviting residents to a viewing of Disney’s Eight Below, followed by a discussion. The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three members of a scientific expedition, Jerry Shepard (Paul Walker), his friend Cooper (Jason Biggs), and an American geologist (Bruce Greenwood), must leave their beloved sled dogs behind after a devastating accident and increasingly perilous weather conditions. Alone, the dogs struggle to survive the harsh Antarctic winter.
PARKLAND, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Remembering the Lives Lost: Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation Invites Artists to Create Tribute for Shooting Victims

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation released a national call-to-artists notification, inviting artists from around the country to submit conceptual designs for a memorial to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The memorial will be on a stretch of land straddling Coral Springs and Parkland....
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $3.2 Million, This Newly Renovated Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is Perfect for Relaxing with Lush Landscaping

11795 Littlestone Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11795 Littlestone Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a stunning renovated one story house with golf views overlooking the PGA National Golf Course, filled with sunlight rooms, stylish welcoming spaces offering areas for intimate or grand-scale gatherings. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11795 Littlestone Court, please contact Linda Bright (Phone: 561-629-4995) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership with OneBlood

Marjory Stoneman Douglas is joining forces with a renowned organization to host a blood drive to save lives in the community. Members of the Eagles Battalion 5 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be hosting this event alongside OneBlood, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell research, according to their website.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Cheerleading Wins Regional Championship in Medium Non-Tumbling Division

Marjory Stoneman Douglas cheerleading was back in action on Saturday, competing in Regionals at Coral Glades High School. The Eagles finished first in the Medium Non-Tumbling Division against Coconut Creek, Boynton Beach, Somerset Prep, Cooper City, Blanche Ely, Somerset College Prep, West Broward, South Plantation, Forest Hill, Suncoast, Mater Academy, Royal Palm Beach, Charles W. Flanagan and Fort Lauderdale High School.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Jesus Luzardo and Colton Welker Hold Baseball Clinic at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Marjory Stoneman Douglas grads and current Major League Baseball players Jesus Luzardo and Colton Welker held their third annual baseball clinic on Saturday. Several former Eagles joined them, including former MLB draft picks Coby Mayo, Roman Anthony, Devon Conn, and Jake Mendick, working with the young baseball players at different stations. The kids got to hit, field, pitch, and run the bases while working with all former alums of MSD.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Vaping Prevention Town Hall Set For Jan. 19

Broward County Public Schools hopes to communicate the truth about vaping to parents and students. The BCPS’s Equity. Diversity and School Climate Department will host a vaping prevention town hall event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located at 9501 Pine Island Road, on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball Teammates, Best Friends Make College Picks

Since they were six, Niko Benestad and Rylan Lujo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball have been best friends. The two do almost everything together and even share the same birthday. They’re also set to play college baseball for the 2024-25 season after announcing their commitment. They recently spent the last two years on the varsity baseball team, winning back-to-back State and National Championships.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy