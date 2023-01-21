Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Levan Center of Innovation Announces LEVL5: SPACEDOCK™ 4-Week Ideate Cohort ProgramJudith MastersDavie, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Eagles’ Haven, Professionals United, Team Up For Community Healing Events in February
Professionals United for Parkland PU4P and Eagles’ Haven will host a trio of events on Feb 3 and Feb 4 to address trauma and inspire community healing five years after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. According to Melissa Michelin, Eagles’ Haven assistant director, PU4P approached Eagles’ Haven to...
PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: No More Bandages, Other Care For Kids Without Parental Consent
TOO FAR? Parental Bill Of Rights Means School District Only Provides Life Saving Care, And Only For Minutes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new policy just approved by the Palm Beach County School Board may be an example of the “Parents […]
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
‘The animosity, the anger’: The many clashes that erupted at Broward’s School Board meeting
Parents, community members and teachers were brimming with frustration at Broward’s School Board meeting Tuesday — in a discussion that grew so heated, some people used their speaking time to comment on the contentiousness itself. “At this meeting, the animosity, the anger, the nastiness has never before — I’ve never seen anything like it,” said speaker Mary McLaughlin. The first of two ...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
tamaractalk.com
Free Concerts and Movies Return to Tamarac this Spring
Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready: Movies in the Park and Groove on the Grass are coming back this spring. The city brings back the free concerts on the lawn of the Tamarac Sports Complex for three Friday shows on March 3, April 21, and May 5, with artists to be announced later. The concerts feature live music from local bands and plenty of on-site food trucks to make the night a dinner and a show.
Parkland Library Holds Free Screening of Disney’s Eight Below
The Parkland Library is inviting residents to a viewing of Disney’s Eight Below, followed by a discussion. The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three members of a scientific expedition, Jerry Shepard (Paul Walker), his friend Cooper (Jason Biggs), and an American geologist (Bruce Greenwood), must leave their beloved sled dogs behind after a devastating accident and increasingly perilous weather conditions. Alone, the dogs struggle to survive the harsh Antarctic winter.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
Remembering the Lives Lost: Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation Invites Artists to Create Tribute for Shooting Victims
The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation released a national call-to-artists notification, inviting artists from around the country to submit conceptual designs for a memorial to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The memorial will be on a stretch of land straddling Coral Springs and Parkland....
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Seeks Volunteers for ‘Judge Role-Play Night’
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA is searching for volunteers to participate in the school’s Judge Roleplay Night – an event designed to help prepare students for the upcoming DECA State Competition. The event will take place at the school located at 5901 Pine Island Road on February 15, 16,...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $3.2 Million, This Newly Renovated Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is Perfect for Relaxing with Lush Landscaping
11795 Littlestone Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11795 Littlestone Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a stunning renovated one story house with golf views overlooking the PGA National Golf Course, filled with sunlight rooms, stylish welcoming spaces offering areas for intimate or grand-scale gatherings. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11795 Littlestone Court, please contact Linda Bright (Phone: 561-629-4995) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership with OneBlood
Marjory Stoneman Douglas is joining forces with a renowned organization to host a blood drive to save lives in the community. Members of the Eagles Battalion 5 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be hosting this event alongside OneBlood, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell research, according to their website.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Cheerleading Wins Regional Championship in Medium Non-Tumbling Division
Marjory Stoneman Douglas cheerleading was back in action on Saturday, competing in Regionals at Coral Glades High School. The Eagles finished first in the Medium Non-Tumbling Division against Coconut Creek, Boynton Beach, Somerset Prep, Cooper City, Blanche Ely, Somerset College Prep, West Broward, South Plantation, Forest Hill, Suncoast, Mater Academy, Royal Palm Beach, Charles W. Flanagan and Fort Lauderdale High School.
Jesus Luzardo and Colton Welker Hold Baseball Clinic at Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Marjory Stoneman Douglas grads and current Major League Baseball players Jesus Luzardo and Colton Welker held their third annual baseball clinic on Saturday. Several former Eagles joined them, including former MLB draft picks Coby Mayo, Roman Anthony, Devon Conn, and Jake Mendick, working with the young baseball players at different stations. The kids got to hit, field, pitch, and run the bases while working with all former alums of MSD.
Vaping Prevention Town Hall Set For Jan. 19
Broward County Public Schools hopes to communicate the truth about vaping to parents and students. The BCPS’s Equity. Diversity and School Climate Department will host a vaping prevention town hall event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located at 9501 Pine Island Road, on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event...
cw34.com
South Florida woman shares battle with cervical cancer, warning signs to look for
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — January is cervical cancer awareness month; one of the most common cancers in women younger than fifty and like so many other potentially deadly diseases, early detection is crucial when it comes to giving women their best shot at beating it. It’s a battle...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball Teammates, Best Friends Make College Picks
Since they were six, Niko Benestad and Rylan Lujo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball have been best friends. The two do almost everything together and even share the same birthday. They’re also set to play college baseball for the 2024-25 season after announcing their commitment. They recently spent the last two years on the varsity baseball team, winning back-to-back State and National Championships.
