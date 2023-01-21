Read full article on original website
Toxic Attraction double-cross Roxanne Perez ahead of NXT Vengeance Day
Heading into the penultimate NXT before Vengeance Day, things weren’t looking too good for the long-time tag team formerly of the eponymously named Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. That’s right, despite seemingly joining forces with Grayson Waller to become “The Toxic Attraction Effect” – which, again, isn’t the best nickname – the duo […] The post Toxic Attraction double-cross Roxanne Perez ahead of NXT Vengeance Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Toxic Attraction shockingly replaces Mandy Rose with this NXT superstar
When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.
Stevie Turner makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT debut
NXT is a relatively accommodating place. Some performers are allowed to bring pillows down to the ring, others drink from their shoes, and the company is even inclusive when it comes to its mask policy, with Axiom wearing his all day, every day. Maybe it’s because Shawn Michaels is just a really cool boss, but […] The post Stevie Turner makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bayley explains why she beat up Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX
After being advertised to wrestle in a cage match against Becky Lynch at RAW XXX, Bayley shocked the professional wrestling world by marching down to the ring with her Damage CTRL pals, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, to put a beatdown on the former WWE champ. Fans gasped, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were shocked, […] The post Bayley explains why she beat up Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rory McIlroy snubs Patrick Reed on driving range, responds to rumor of tee toss with savage jab
There is absolutely no love lost between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. McIlroy was seen at the driving range on Tuesday at the Dubai Desert Classic, and had no time at all for Reed when the latter approached him on the course. “Patrick came up to say hello, and I didn’t want him to,” McIlroy […] The post Rory McIlroy snubs Patrick Reed on driving range, responds to rumor of tee toss with savage jab appeared first on ClutchPoints.
