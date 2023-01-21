Read full article on original website
Joshua Thomas
4d ago
The problem is if the U.S gives up our nuclear weapons it will leave the hole world at the mercy of China. like it or not Nuclear weapons are hear to stay.
Reply
6
Mark White
4d ago
This is ridiculous we have to protect ourselves. And in fact Idaho should build several nuclear power plants and start selling power to other States.
Reply
4
Related
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates
WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
publicnewsservice.org
Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT
Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Viewpoint: Gov. Little on his legislative priorities and the Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little kicked off the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature on Jan. 9 with his State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities for the year. The Republican, now starting his second term, calls this year's plan "Idaho First."
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jan. 25 - Proposed name change for office of Indiana auditor better aligns with duties but requires further consideration
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz wants Hoosiers to know: regardless of her title, she isn’t really auditing anything. “I always like to be on the same page with anybody in the room, and I feel like I spend a lot of time explaining that I don’t audit governments, I don’t audit tax returns, I won’t audit your township,” Klutz said. “I think it’s confusing for the public.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?
Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
dailyfly.com
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
Democrats continue yearly effort to prohibit sexual orientation, gender identity discrimination in state law. A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
eastidahonews.com
‘Roe is dead’: Anti-abortion groups rally at Idaho State Capitol to celebrate new laws
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Hundreds of community members met Saturday at Julia Davis Park and walked to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for Right to Life of Idaho’s 50th annual “March for Life” rally in Boise. Anti-abortion groups across the country participated in the...
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Commonwealth of conscience’ trapped behind gridlock
(The Center Square) – Frustration and betrayal befall the story of Pennsylvania’s current legislative gridlock, but for one lawmaker, there’s still a chance for redemption waiting on the other side. “Pennsylvania is a commonwealth of conscience,” said Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, in an interview with The Center...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
Comments / 7